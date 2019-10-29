IPPIS,Threat To National Security – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) yesterday said the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was the biggest threat to national security, insisting it would not be subscribed to the payment platform.

While presenting a document which contained 13-point grounds for rejecting the IPPIS to the Senate president yesterday, ASUU president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said it restricts the ability of universities to employ much needed staff at short notice.

“Such staff, when recruited, may not be paid until cleared by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), thus creating avenues for corruption.

“The dynamism associated with staff recruitment will become cumbersome with the introduction of IPPIS. Lecturers in Colleges/ Faculties of Medicine serving as honorary consultants in teaching hospitals and consultants serving as honorary lecturers would face problems collecting their proper remunerations, as it is currently the case, with some allowances of our members in Basic Medical Sciences.

“The IPPIS is designed in such a way that outsourced services such as cleaning and security, casual workers, NYSC, etc. cannot be captured,” ASSU said adding that the IPPIS platform does not allow for deductions from staff salaries arising from legally sanctioned union and cooperative society activities.

“This will directly infringe on the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right of staff to association. Payroll adjustments such as updates and variations to payroll will become centralised in Abuja. It will therefore require any university staff with such problems to travel to Abuja at his/ her expense to get it resolved.

“Even if he federal government can muster the capacity to properly manage the payrolls for over 80 Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education with a staff strength of over 100,000 people, employing hundreds of additional payroll officers to do what is already being done in the institutions would be at a huge cost. At the current ratio of one-Payroll-Officer-to-2OO-Employees it means that about 500 Million Naira will be added to the Government’s annual wage-bill to duplicate an administrative function that has not been found to be deficient in output or lacking in credibility,” he said.

According to ASSU, if the FG’s unspoken reasons for IPPIS include the lack of accountability on the part of the Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges, then the solution is Auditing, not a duplication of functions.

“The Accountant-General Opines that “the centralized payroll would be prepared by individual universities but coordinated by IPPIS, while the total management of the human resources would rest squarely with the Universities.

“This is simply illogical. lf OAGF does not manage operations of academic staff, there is no way the office can effectively manage payments of such staff. The only foreseeable consequence of such an arrangement is that there would be back-and-forth. unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks to correct salaries as and when due, a red line for crisis. Technically speaking, IPPlS is a scam; It creates more problems than it resolves to buttress: If the Government wants to curb corrupt practices, through the payroll and personnel management, the best pathway is to make the Governing Councils work. The exercise of the power of the Visitor, in respect of the visitation exercise as explicitly stated in law which ASUU has continued to advocate, should be activated.

“Nigerian universities have capacity to develop their own platform in place of IPPIS, with different levels of control, which can be accessed periodically to assess compliance with the regulations on transparency and accountability by each university. We have seen this practicalised in other universities in Africa, including the University of Ghana, Legon. ASUU can coordinate the project if the government gives the approval for the development of a separate and unique salary payment system for the universities.

“ASUU strongly believes the introduction of IPPIS in the Federal Universities, which is not backed by law, will only compound the problem of regular flow of fund and personnel management, rather than resolve it. The Union’s position is that there are extant legal provisions and negotiated agreements, arising from the nature and peculiarities of Nigerian universities, which make LPPIS unnecessary and inapplicable to the universities,” ASSU added.

But the senate president, Lawan, who said they are all in it together, said they must investigate funds voted to Nigerians universities.

“We believe that the Nigerian education sector especially the tertiary needs serious support. We know that you have made some sacrifices and that you have put in your best with the little given to you. The legislature is always prepared to take necessary steps to ensure that the tertiary institutions remain open and functional.

“We are part of government and I believe that issues like this should be resolved. My worry has always been why government will sign agreements that know are difficult and sometimes impossible to implement,” Lawan said.

He added that; “I’m happy that you have made your point and I’m also happy that the federal ministry of finance is thinking of addressing the issues as well. I will like to know how they intend to do it. I’m meeting with the Minister of finance to tell us what exactly is to be done because we do not want any strike.

“As for funding, the truth is we can only do our best at this stage. We have serious financial challenges in terms of budgetary allocations. This one should be known to everyone. But it is also our duty as the national assembly o ensure that any revenue due to the federal government of Nigeria is captured and remitted properly. so that when we have sufficient revenues, we can fund our educational sector better.

“We’ll work hard on this but i Want to assure you that in the legislature, you have partners. We will work with you to ensure that we resolve these issues.

We’ll start with you today and then we’ll invite the government’s side let them tell us what they are doing.

“When you say government will fund universities, government will have to check how these funds are utilised but then, there have to be a mutual understanding that when they provide funds, the funds are properly channelled and the tertiary institutions can account for the funds.”

