Issues As Senators Scramble For Job Slots

In this report, AHURAKA YUSUF ISAH examines the consequences of demands by senators for job slots from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs)

A fortnight ago, the media was awash with reports of the senate aiding and abetting in secret recruitments and job racketeering in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

The agencies who have been involved in secret employments for some time ostensibly gave some slots to the senate in order to look the other way in the orgies of their secret employments and job racketeering.

Curiously, out of the 100 job slots given from the Federal Inland Revenue Service to the senate leadership, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North) passed 26 of the job slots for his constituents.

A youth association from Lawan’s constituency, Unity for Collective Progress Forum, while reacting said all the beneficiaries had received employment letters and were expected “to commence work in earnest”. The association gave the breakdown of the beneficiaries’ local government areas, from Lawan’s constituency as Nguru, 5; Karasuwa, 3; Machina, 4; Bade, 7; Yusufari, 4 and Jakusko 3.

This is just as the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on October 20, 2019 asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe principal officers and members of the senate who are using their positions to get job slots from government agencies. It also urged the agencies to probe allegations that MDAs are selling each job slot for N1.5million.

“We urge you to prosecute anyone suspected to be involved should you consider there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, and to make public the outcome of any investigation,”, SERAP urged both ICPC and EFCC.

“This alleged preferential treatment in Nigerians’ access to government jobs is a textbook case of cronyism, patronage and corruption. The public interests are best served when public employees are recruited on the basis of their skills, competence and expertise rather than as a reward for political, social and other similar connections,” SERAP said in the petition sent to the chairmen of the two anti-graft bodies.

“Unless the allegations are urgently investigated and suspected perpetrators brought to justice, the effective and efficient performance from the public workforce, competence in government services and functioning of ministries, department and agencies will continue to be negatively impacted.”

When the Federal Character Commission (FCC) team led by its Secretary, Mohammed Tukur appeared before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs for the 2020 Budget defence, it confirmed the prevalence of secret recruitments in the MDAs.

Senate committee, led by its Chairman, Senator Danjuma La’ah, asked Tukur, to explain if he was aware of the recruitment exercises and Tukur told his hosts that his agencies was aware of the alleged recruitment exercises by some agencies and that it had started investigating the allegations.

He promised to avail the committee, necessary information regarding his findings as soon as the probe had been concluded. He also told journalists after his engagements with the Senate panel that the matter was already being investigated by his agency.

Tukur said, “Some members of the Senate Committee raised the issue of the recruitment exercises going on particularly the one of an agency and we said the issue is being addressed. All other issues that were brought to the attention of the commission are actually being addressed.

“Normally before any recruitment could take place, it has to pass through four stages. There must be approval from the office of the Head of Service, and there must be budgetary approval from the budget office.

“Then you will come to the Federal Character Commission for the Character Balancing Index which would indicate the states that should be prioritised and those that should not be prioritised.

“This is because states that are under-represented in that agency that is recruiting would be addressed. It is after this had been done that we will go back to the Accountant General who will give you the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System number platform as directed by the President’’.

Chairman of the Senate Committee, in an interview with journalists, also assured Nigerians that all affected agencies would be invited for questioning as soon as investigations had been concluded.

He said, “I have gone deep in the investigation and I’m doing everything possible to get facts. I will give the necessary updates and information when we conclude our findings.

“You can see that my members were agitated, trying to raise their voices but I asked them to take it easy and let us get to the root of the matter’’.

But due to the involvement of the senate leadership, several senators are now requesting for job slots in exchange for the passage of 2020 budgets of the MDAs.

According to a senator who craved anonymity, senators have been attending budget defence session with files containing curriculum vitae of graduates from their constituencies.

‘’This is why they have been querying the personnel profile of the various ministries, department and agencies under their provision with a view to determining job opportunities in their establishments.

‘’Chairmen and members of the panels no longer hide their employment lobbying activities as they openly declare before their guests that they should be considered in any recruitment exercises because many of their constituents were unemployed.

‘’Worst hit are the committees which have oversight powers over federal agencies currently conducting recruitment exercises like the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Central Bank of Nigeria, security, military and para-military agencies among others’’.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, on October 22, 2019 specifically asked the management of the Public Complaints Commission to give details of their personnel profile.

He said, “We need details analysis of your personnel cost. We need to know how many people are on level 16 and below. We also want to know how many of them are existing. It is possible for some dead people to be claiming Nigerian money despite the agency being on IPPS platform.

“We want Nigerian money to be paid to those who are working. We want Nigerians to pay for value that they receive. Let us know the number of those that have resigned and their various grade levels.

“As democratically elected representatives of the people, we have people who are looking for jobs. Let the money be paid to human beings not to ghost workers. “

As it was reported in some national dailies recently, the matter got to its peak when the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, led other agencies under his ministry’s supervision to defend their 2020 budgets before the Senate Committee on Interior.

It was also observed that members of the Senate panel showed great interest in the recruitment exercise going on at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other para-military agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

They were said to have even challenged the officials of the NSCDC to increase the number of new recruits from 5000 to 10,000 with a pledge to make provisions in their 2020 budget that would accommodate their salaries and allowances.

Specifically, a member of the committee, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, said the ratio of police to citizens in Nigerian was too poor and not acceptable anywhere. What efforts are we going to make, to recruit more people into the NSCDC.

“As politicians, when we visit our constituencies, our people will be chasing us around with the print-out of their NSCDC online registration details. How many people are you going to recruit?

“The police said it is recruiting 10, 000 people. NSCDC, please recruit as many people as possible. It is very important. By doing so, you are going to help in policing the country. Secondly, it will also reduce unemployment.

“How much do we have in the SIP? It is about N37bn. It goes nowhere. So, let us use indirect means to solve the problem which the SIP cannot solve.”

The same scenario played out at the budget defence session organised by the Senate Committee on States and Local Governments on Wednesday October 23 when a member also told the officials of the Border Communities Development Agency to also avail the panel with details of their vacant positions.

According to Barr Abanika Muktar Isah, ‘’the doctrine of separation of powers are contained under Sections 4, 5, and 6 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). In particular, Sections 4(2) of the 1999 Constitution provides that the “National Assembly shall have power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Federation or any part thereof …”

‘’After making a law, the legislature’s main role is to see whether the laws are effectively implemented and whether the laws capture the intent of their drafters. And this role is vesselled through investigative oversight powers of the National Assembly which are also enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended, in sections 88, 89, 128 and 129.

‘’Oversight is defined as the process by which a legislative body monitors, scrutinizes, reviews and evaluates the performance of the executive arm of government or its agencies on a continuous basis to ensure effectiveness, efficiency and good performance. It is a tool used by the legislature to perform its role of checks and balances in a democracy.

‘’The basic aim of oversight is exposure of corruption, waste and inefficiency in the management of public resources, as provided in Section 88(2)(b) of the Constitution. When the legislature effectively monitors/evaluates activities, programmes and policies of MDAs, corrupt practices are eliminated or drastically reduced with a view to enhancing transparency and good governance.

‘’Senate have already compromised and squandered its oversight role on the MDAs with job slots offered to them. The saddest part is that soiling began with its leadership, as evident that fish rots from the head down’’, Abanika said.

It would be recalled that during the FIRS’s 2019 budget defence on May 8, 2019, the National Assembly Joint Committee raised concern over its 2019 projected estimate of non-oil revenue tax collection of N146.54 billion.

Sen. John Enoh, the committee chairman sought to know why the 2018 approved estimate was N153.85 while the 2019 projected cost stood at N146.54 amounting to 4.75 per cent decrease.

On personnel cost, the committee asked why the service was proposing 14.6% increase in the number of staff from 7, 854 in 2018 to 9000 staff in 2019.

It equally demanded an explanation for the “proposed N160 million meant to sew drivers’ uniforms, N825 million for refreshment and security vote of N250 million” among others.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Tunde Fowler while presenting the budget proposal, noted that the proposed increase in staff strength was due to the recruitment of staff scheduled in 2019.

He further explained that N160 million was earmarked to sew uniforms for the 850 drivers of the service as part of an effort to make them fit properly into the structure.

Yet, the Presidency on August 8 this year questioned the tax collection variations and remittances by FIRS for the period covering 2015 to 2018.

It noted in a query sent to FIRS boss, Tunde Fowler, that there were “variances” between budgeted collections and the actual collections made by the agency.

The document titled, ‘Re: Budgeted FIRS Collections and Actual Collections,’ with reference number SH/COS/08/5/A/301, signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and dated August 8, 2019.

The letter was a response to an initial report on tax collections Fowler forwarded to the President on July 26 with reference number, FIRS/EC/CWP/0249/027.

According to Barr Alasa Ismail, ‘’of course, a significant portion of total government revenue in most advanced economies comes from tax, just as Buhari’s government is putting in efforts to ramp up contributions from tax. It could then be understood why Fowler is dishing out job slots to senate to secure his seat in the daunting performance of his office to revenue profile of the country.’’

