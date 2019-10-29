Kogi Guber: Bello’s Greek Gift To Traditional Ruler Won’t Stop His Defeat – PDP

The director general of the Musa Wada Campaign Organisation, Mr Tajudeen Yusuf, yesterday described the Rolls Royce car given to a paramount traditional ruler in Kogi State by Governor Yahaya Bello as a Greek gift that won’t secure him victory in the November 16 governorship election.

He stated this while boasting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates will win the upcoming governorship and senatorial elections in the state.

Bello, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate is seeking re-election as governor, while Senator Smart Adeyemi is seeking to return to the Senate once again, to represent the Kogi West senatorial district.

Wada is the PDP governorship candidate, while Senator Dino Melaye is the PDP candidate for the Kogi West senatorial seat whose election was annulled by the Court of Appeal, which ordered a rerun poll for the district.

However Yusuf in a statement in Abuja said the two elections, slated to hold on November 16, would mark the retirement of Governor Bello and Senator Adyemi from partisan politics.

The campaign DG said lack of infrastructural development, impoverishment of civil servants and gross ineptitude of the Bello administration has pushed the electorate in the state to embrace the PDP and its candidates.

The statement said, “The Kogi State APC tried to imitate us, but with their usual trademarks of deceit and falsehood. In the history of Kogi State, no governor ever presented a Greek gift in the form of a used Rolls Royce car to a paramount traditional ruler in whose domain the roads have been neglected for four years.”

He added, “Last weekend, people from the 21 local government areas across Kogi State gave the PDP a rousing indication of coming victory in the November 16 polls, with enthusiastic support of our campaign flag-off at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja.

“We thank all our grassroots activists, party leaders at ward, local, state and national levels for the success of the flag-off of our campaign towards putting Engineer Musa Wada and Hon Sam Aro in Lugard House and re-electing Senator Dino Melaye as senator for Kogi West senatorial district.

“In the face of all manifestations of desperation by Kogi APC, the PDP is increasingly certain of success in the November 16 polls and for this, we sincerely thank all our party leaders, grassroots activists and the entire citizenry of Kogi State whose determination to sweep out the outgoing governor and his grossly insensitive leadership only assures of a coming victory celebration for PDP in Kogi State.”

