Lagos Assembly Approves Re-ordering Of N93bn In 2019 Budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the re-ordering of N93,742,530billion from the 2019 budget size of N873.552billion as requested by the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The bill was passed after Chairman of Committee on Economic Planning and Budget Hon. R.E. Oluwo read report on the re-ordering of the 2019 budget on the floor of the house.

Speaker of the House Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who directed that the bill should be sent to the governor for his assent, noted that the passage of the bill all make it possible for the governor and his team, to put in place infrastructural facilities that will benefit residents of the state.

He also said passage of the bill will enable the governor embark on construction of roads immediately after the raining season.

Hon Tunde Braimoh in his contribution said, “We need to expeditiously consider the request of the Governor. The Committee had done justice, so let’s approve it so that the people of Lagos can feel our impact.”

Hon Jude Idimogu also said, “I appreciate the Committee. I urge my colleagues to look at the report and make sure that it is passed”.

It would be recalled that clerk of the House Mr. Sani Azeez had on Tuesday last week read a letter on the floor of the House of Assembly from the governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

According to the governor, the government is constraints by the lack of new revenue sources for the remaining months if the year and as a result, will not be in a position to propose a supplementary budget, hence the recourse to re-ordering 2019 budget.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in the letter noted that the 2019 budget had been partially implemented by the last administration before the tenure came to an end on 29th May, 2019.

According to him, the budget as at August 31, 2019 had 71 per cent overall performance which is below the set target of 100 per cent.

He noted that the recurrent expenditure stood at 80 per cent while capital expenditure was at 64 per cent performance, portending a 49:51 capital/recurrent ratio against the target of 55:45.

“It should be noted that some of the major MDAs that are supposed to implement the capital expenditure are performing below expectation, while others have almost exhausted their budgetary provisions”, he added.

Sanwo-Olu therefore implored all other arms of government to cooperate with him by ensuring that they improve on spending in priority areas.

The governor stressed that the present administration is confronted with the need to keep its electoral promises to the citizens and resolved to take advantage of clement weather condition in the later part of the year to complete various projects.

“As a result, the present structure of the budget would have to be amended to specifically drive capital expenditure through the completion of various ongoing capital projects, which were started by the previous administration, in addition to accommodating few new priorities such as completion of Lagos Badagry express road, Agege Pen cinema overhead bridge, Agric-Isawo road, Bola Ahmed Tinubu -Igbogbo road, rehabilitation of schools, initiate and complete smart city project and zero tolerance for portholes amongst others”, he said.

