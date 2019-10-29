NEWS
Lawmaker Harps on Elimination of Negative Use of Internet
A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu on Tuesday stressed the need to eliminate the negative use of internet in the society.
This was contained in a statement made available by his information office on Tuesday in commemoration of the International internet Day held annually across the globe.
Yishawu, the Chairman House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, said “this day is a commemoration of the invention that has had the most monumental impact on mankind, while also giving us a moment to reflect on all the ways that the internet has changed our lives forever.
“We must now harness the positive impacts and do all we can to eliminate the negatives of internet use in our society”, he said.
Yishawu urged Nigerians, most especially the youths to use internet in a way that would impact the nation and their lives positively.
Yishawu, who condemned cyber crime outrightly, reiterated the need for those who engage in this act to be rather constructively creative.
He applauded Nigerian youths who have made positive impacts in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular, urging them to continue the good work.
MOST READ
Ambode Fights Back, Drags Obasa, Assembly To Court Over Probe Panel
Tax Assessment: Court Fixes Jan. 30 For MTN’s Suit Against AGF
Govt Must Be Proactive In Fighting Kidnapping In Schools, Says Bello
HDAN Reacts To World Bank Ranking On Property Registration In Nigeria
Court Jails South African Returnee 38 Years For Drug Trafficking
Oyetola Seeks Private Organisation’s Support To Raise Standard Of Education
Carnages: Lagos Reads Riot Act To Drivers, Truck Owners
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG Gives Conditions For Reopening Of Nigerian Borders
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Obaseki Has Crossed Red Line – 14 Assemblymen
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Can’t Decide For States – Govs
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
Minister Walks Out Pinnick, Others For Coming Late To Meeting
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Edo Is Peaceful, Lawmakers-Elect Free To Walk In For Inauguration – Gov’s Aide
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Most Revenue Agencies Don’t Remit Funds – Lawan
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Edo APC: Oshiomhole’s Group Alleges Violent Attacks, Seeks IG’s Intervention
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Osinbajo Seeks Egypt Support In Tackling Terrorism In Sahel Region