Measles: 2m Children To Receive Injectable Vaccines In Kano

No fewer than 2, 702, 844 children between nine months to 15 months have been targeted to undergo injectable vaccination during the 2019 measles vaccination campaign by Kano State Ministry of Health.

Briefing reporters on the preparations for the campaign, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Usman Bala Muhammad said the campaign has been scheduled for October 31 to November 12, 2019.

According to him, “The campaign will be carried out in a staggered manner across the 484 political wards of the 44 local government areas of Kano state, with the first phase of the campaign commencing on 31 October, 2019, while the second phase of the campaign will commence on 7 November, 2019.”

He explained that Kano State has so far received over 2.9 million doses of measles vaccine from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The permanent secretary further stated that, “trainings at all levels have been concluded. Logistics and supports of partners have also been made available.

“Medical supplies and consumables required have been distributed to all the six respective zones and local government areas cold chain stores as well as our over 1200 primary and secondary health care facilities across the state,” he said.

He said the ministry has already sponsored the training of 24, 500 health personnel to participate in the campaign and urged parents and guardians to bring forward their children to benefit from the free injectable vaccination.

He, however, recalled that, “records have also revealed that Kano State coverage during the last measles campaign in November 2017 was 75 per cent which is below the national agreed coverage of 95 per cent for children under the age of five years.

“This coupled with the frequent reporting of suspected cases of measles necessitated the need for a quality statewide campaign with a view to reaching 95 per cent at all levels,” he said.

He hailed Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his immense support to the health sector, adding that, “I also wish to express our gratitude to Kano Emirate Councils and all other traditional, religious and influential people for lending a helping hand in improving the health status of the people of Kano State.”

The permanent secretary also expressed appreciation to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dangote Foundation, UNICEF, WHO, Rotary International, CDC-NSTOP, KECCOH-D, CORE Group, MNCH2, SFH, CHAI, HSDF, Solina, Malaria Consortium, for their contributions and support to the exercise.

