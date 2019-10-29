Minimum Wage: FG Can’t Decide For States – Govs

Governors of the 36 states of the federation yesterday added a new twist to the implementation of the N30,000 National Minimum Wage when they declared that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) cannot decide for them on the matter.

They said that the capacity of the states will determine the payment of the new salary, which implementation FEC last Wednesday backdated to April 18, 2019. This arrangement gives room to workers to earn arrears of the new pay.

But Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, told journalists after a meeting of the forum yesterday in Abuja that the governors would meet with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the state level to agree on the issue because “FEC does not determine what happens in the states.”

He said: “The governors reviewed current progress in the implementation of the Minimum Wage Law and resolved that consequential increments will depend on the capacity of each state government.”

Last week, the federal government and organised labour reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments of the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige had said that the new minimum wage was a national law and must be obeyed by all the tiers of government.

Consequently, FEC approved that the salary adjustment on the new minimum wage should take effect from April 18, 2019.

The council also approved that the financial implication be worked out and the payment be completed on or before December 2019.

Ngige said that council further directed that the National Income and Wages Commission and the Ministry of Labour and Employment should send the consequential adjustment table to the states and local governments.

Reacting to the approval by FEC on the consequential increment, Governor Fayemi insisted that “FEC does not determine what happen in the states. We have our own executive councils at the states.

“The forum keenly followed what happened in the negotiations that transpired and as far as we concerned, the best we will stick to is what we initially agreed and we also know there will be consequential increment but it will be determined at state-by-state level. Every state has its NLC and we will determine what we will pay.

“There was a national minimum wage review not a wage increase. That may necessitate some increment but that is a matter for the states to discuss with their workers, he said.

Under the agreement the consequential adjustment for Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), called group one is GL 07 – 23.2 per cent, GL 08 – 20 per cent, GL 09 – 19 per cent, GL 10 to 14 – 16 per cent, while GL 15 to17 is 14 per cent.

The second group consists of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS), Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure II (CONUASS II).

Others are Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Salary Structure (CONPCASS) and Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS).

For Grade Level seven and its equivalent, it is 23.2 per cent, GL 8-14/equivalent at 16 per cent, and GL 15-17/equivalent at 10.5 per cent.

Fayemi further said that following a health update by the NGF Secretariat, the forum commended the rapid response of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency to nip the August 2019 yellow fever outbreak across the country.

He said that members of the forum pledged to commit their counterpart funds to strengthen mass vaccination campaigns in their states.

“Members commended the progress made by state governments through their Social Health Insurance Authorities to enrol and provide health insurance cover for citizens across the country. In the last one year, state governments have registered over two million people compared to five million Nigerians registered under the National Health Scheme over the last 14 years.

“Finally, the forum remembered Dr. Stella Adedavoh, the physician who attended to ‘Patient 0’ during the Ebola outbreak In 201 4 in Lagos State. Dr. Adedavoh died from Ebola virus on 21st October, 2014, but her memory lives on with the dream of ‘healthcare for all Nigerians,” he said.

Labour Open To Negotiation With Govs, Says NULGE

Meanwhile, the president of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, has said that workers at state level are not averse to negotiate with governors on consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage.

He said that the agreement reached at the national level was only for federal workers, stressing that state workers would negotiate their wages using the template that was agreed.

Khaleel told LEADERSHIP yesterday that though no state will pay less than the N30,000 signed by President Buhari in April, the Joint Negotiation Council at state level can negotiate with their respective governors

He said: “I don’t think what the governors said is out of place. The negotiating councils at state level will have to discuss with their governors,” he said, adding that the states may decide to pay more than what the federal government had agreed to pay.

