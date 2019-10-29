Minister Walks Out Pinnick, Others For Coming Late To Meeting

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare yesterday walked out top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) from his office in Abuja for arriving late for crucial meeting.

The president of NFF, Amaju Pinnick, in company of second vice president of the federation, Shehu Dikko, and the chairperson Nigeria Women Premiers League, Aisha Falode arrived exactly 4:20pm for a meeting scheduled for 4:00pm, as minister who is known for keeping to time was already on his way out for another meeting at the federal secretariat.

Pinnick quickly alighted from his car and approached minister to explain what kept them behind the scheduled time, but the minister shunned him.

After the minister and his entourage had left the scene, an eyewitness alleged that Pinnick queried the minister’s attitude and asked ‘we are just 10 minutes late, how can the minister leave us like that’?

LEADERSHIP sports reliably gathered that the meeting was to discuss the welfare of the national U-23 team who are preparing for 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt.

However, we could not ascertain if the minister rescheduled the meeting with the NFF officials before the press time, yesterday but witnessed claimed the minister by his action has shown to the NFF he has no time ‘African Time’.

