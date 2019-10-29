MOPPAN Condemns Parallel Union, Calls For Regulation

The National President of Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) Dr. Ahmad Mohammed Sarari has said the organization will continue to wallow in some of the challenges inherent in the industry, except it is regulated.

Dr. Sarari made this known to news men in a swift reaction to some state executives, who formed a union, which runs contrary to the constitution and code of ethics of MOPPAN. He said such practice should no longer be unfettered. According to him, MOPPAN should not be seen or conceived as a political body, it is a professional organization that aims at promotion and developing activities of motion picture in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the association’s National Publicity Secretary, Al-Amin Ciroma, the organization has made all arrangements to adhere strictly to its codes of practice. He said that although MOPPAN has gone through series of challenges, the Sarari led-tenure is determine to curb out all menace and peril the members of the organization found themselves in.

Dr. Ahmad Sarari categorically condemned yearnings by some state chairmen to form a so-called ‘concerned chairmen forum,’ adding that it cannot be condoned by the association. He however encouraged unity and togetherness as a tool towards greater achievements in MOPPAN.

“I wish to call on all executives and members of MOPPAN to know that we are going to be as transparent as possible in order to achieve greater success. On the issue of the states’ chairmen who formed a union, I will use this medium to condemn it categorically, because it is unconstitutional. MOPPAN is not a political platform where people come with their respective views and struggles, we are rather a professional people, who aim at promoting all activities of the motion picture industry. I call on all members of MOPPAN to give this effort some support in moving ahead,” said MOPPAN boss.

It would be recalled that the national executives of MOPPAN were just sworn-in, after the exhaustive conference and elections held in Dutse, Jigawa State capital on October 26, 2019.

