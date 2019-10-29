NDDC Probe: Ijaw Group Commends PMB, Seeks Probe Of 13% Derivation

A pan Ijaw group, the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has sent a commendation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the ordered forensic probe of the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from inception till date.

The MOSIEND, in the commendation letter, made available to newsmen in Yenagoa yesterday and signed by its national secretary, Comrade Winston Cotterel Amain, however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order similar forensic audit of the commission’s dealings with all contractors and the 13 per cent derivation fund that accrued to Niger Delta states since 1999.

MOSIEND said the decision to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission from inception of the establishment of the agency till date, was based on its timeliness and need to redirect the commission on the path of proactive intervention work and development of the region.

According to the group, though no stone should be left unturned in the ordered forensic probe, the probe should also cover the dealings of the Commission with all contractors who are yet to complete their jobs and that they should be made to complete such jobs. “ All contractors that have been paid and have not completed their jobs should be brought to book and such contractors should be forced to cough out such funds,” it said.

It also called on the minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Victor Akpabio to urgently focus on the completion of the East-West road because the road has become a death trap.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

