NESREA Begins Campaign On Safe Environmental Practice

In line with its mandate to enforce compliance of environmental laws, the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has commenced community campaign, meant for Nigerians to imbibe safe environmental practice.

The director-general of NESREA, Prof Aliyu Jauro disclosed this at the palace of Sapeyi of Garki, Ahaji Usman Nga-kupi while flagging off environmental awareness and sensitization exercise with the theme, “Bringing Environmental Awareness to your Doorstep’ in Abuja.

Jauro said that the agency stopped the exercise two years ago due to security challenges, even as he solicited the support of the traditional ruler in sensitizing Garki residents to keep the environment clean.

The DG hinted that the agency is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing all environmental laws, regulations, guidelines and policies relating to environment and also mandated to prohibit the use of any process, equipment’s or technology that undermines environmental quality.

According to him, “We are also mandated to enforce compliance with the provision of all international agreements in relation to the environment, which Nigeria is a signatory and most importantly; we enforce 33 environmental regulations and most of them are targeted at ensuring healthier and cleaner environment, which is the vision of NESREA”.

This he believed could be achieved if Nigerians are conversant with the regulations, adding that the increased global warming is as a result of increased human activities on the environment.

Jauro lamented that the indiscriminate felling of trees for firewood, which should have absorbed most of the carbon di oxide that caused Greenhouse gas emissions.

He added, “Many Nigerians are prone to indiscriminate dumping of refuse especially during the raining season and if the refuse blocks the waterways, it will lead to flooding”.

The DG blamed the increased cases of epidemics like cholera and other water borne diseases to poor sanitation, saying that mosquito vector breeds around stagnant water due to improper hygiene.

Responding, Sapeyi of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga-kupi commended the agency for embarking on the exercise and promised to facilitate the spread of the message in the community.

He harped on the need for Nigerians to plant more trees that would absorb carbon dioxide, noting that since the country is blessed with rich human and natural resources that stakeholders must join forces to harness the resources.

Nga-kupi appealed to NESREA to forcefully enforce environmental laws, adding that residents who failed to comply with the laws should be charged to court and compelled to pay fine, to serve as deterrence to others.

The traditional ruler encouraged the agency to establish its mobile court to try environmental related offenders, else the impact of its enforcement would be minimal.

He regretted that it’s a shame for Nigeria, said to be the giant of Africa to still face ceaseless battle over deforestation, noting that Nigerians should be enlightened that rampant felling of trees leads to deforestation and environmental degradation.

