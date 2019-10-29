Nigerians Lead As Wheelchair Tennis Tournament Begins In Abuja

There is an indication that Nigerian players have dominated the 2nd PUMA Engineering Wheelchair Tennis Championship beginning today at the National Tennis Centre, Abuja.

As at Monday afternoon, more than 25 Nigerians have registered for the singles events which is round of 16 for men’s and women’s singles.

Nigeria swept the titles in the inaugural edition, with Alex Adewale and Kafayat Omishore clinching the men’s and women’s singles. Adewale is the reigning and national champion and would team up with fellow Paralympian Wasiu Yusuf, for the defense of their doubles title; same as Omisore, who paired Kemi Oluwasegun to clinch the women’s doubles crown.

Already, players from Kenya and Ghana are already in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while Benin, Togo, Zambia and Cameroun are expected to land in the country this morning.

Africa Wheelchair Tennis President, Engr. Sani Ndanusa, who is facilitating the $3,000 prize-money event, assured participants of a memorable stay in Nigeria, declaring that arrangements has been put in place to ensure a perfect tournament.

“This is one of the biggest wheelchair tennis programme on the calendar of the ITF as far as sub-Sahara Africa is concerned and we have put in place everything that would see Nigeria maintain a high standard in terms of organization, which would be a complement to our status as one of the giants in the game in Africa,” he said.

Not less than six countries including Nigeria are billed to be represented in the ITF point-earning tournament which would also aid participants in getting the chance to feature at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.

