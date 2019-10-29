No Going Back On Bi-cameral Legislature In Nigeria – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said that Nigeria should not tinker with an option to bi-cameral legislature practised in Nigeria, insisting it covers the diversity and the federal character of the country.

According to Lawan, the adoption of a bi-cameral legislature was meant to address the country’s diversity and ethnic composition to ensure justice.

The equity and fairness for all Nigerians, Lawan said is irrespective of whether they are from minority or majority ethnic groups.

The senate president gave his position on the bi-cameral legislature at the third University of Benin/National Institute for legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Convocation ceremony, which held at the National Assembly, Abuja. He added that having a uni-cameral legislature may create problems of non-representation and exclusion from governance for minority ethnic groups in the country, as well as inefficient representation for groups in the majority.

He said, “Nigeria has consciously adopted to have a bi-cameral National Assembly. It is because of who and what we are.

“The diversity of Nigeria and ethnic composition of the country requires that we have a system that provides Justice, Equity and Fair play.

“It is a conscious decision and design to ensure that everybody is represented in the country. We need bi-cameral legislature in Nigeria,” he said.

Lawan explained that the quality of governance in Nigeria can only be improved by ensuring productivity on the part of lawmakers as against demanding for a uni-cameral legislature.

“What we should insist on is productivity. Members of the National Assembly must justify the expenditure on us. That is what we should be concerned with.

“We must be productive and we are on the way. We are on the way to proving that we are going to be productive,” he added.

Lawan recalled that last week, the Senate passed an amendment to the Production Sharing Contracts Act of 1993, a development which would earn Nigeria $1.7 billion annually.

This, according to him, was part of efforts by the National Assembly to shore-up Nigeria’s revenue as well as improve on the country’s economy in the overall interest of Nigerians.

“Before the passage of that Act, which should have been done in 2003, up till date Nigeria gets only $216m from the PSC.

The senate hoped that the House of Representatives will concur when it resumes plenary after which it will be forwarded to the President for his assent.

“Nigeria from next year alone will get $1.7 billion. That is to say we are conscious of who we are representing. We will represent Nigeria truthfully and patriotically.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that we take 10 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years. This requires that we work with the same passion and commitment,” Lawan said.

The senate president also charged the federal government to take the lead in returning about 14 million out-of-school-children back to school.

According to him, the National Assembly would complement the effort of the executive arm of government in this direction by ensuring the amendment of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) Act.

