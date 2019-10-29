NPS Urges Stakeholders To Embrace Fight Against Climate Change

The National Park Service (NPS) has called on stakeholders to join the global community in the fight towards mitigating the effects of climate change, emphasising the need to launch massive awareness on the dangers of extreme weather conditions.

The Conservator general of NPS, Alhaji Ibrahim Goni stated in Abuja while receiving a donation of 112 seedlings from two youth corps members serving with the department of Agric and Rural Development Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The donors are Abdullahi Suleiman Gbale and Izere Iyamide Marthya.

According to the CG, “The negative impacts of climate change can be seen in the recent flooding across the various States of the federation as well as the upsurge of diseases in plants and animals, degradation of land in and around the Parks, desertification in the north, siltation of Lake Chad and among others.

Goni appreciated the gesture and timing of the donation, which he said it’s in line with the vision of the present government on climate change mitigation.

He stated that Nigeria’s seven National Parks covers about three per cent of the country’s total land area, which he described as grossly inadequate for a country with over 200 million people.

Goni urged Nigerians to support the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to keep and protect the environment for the unborn generations, even as he expressed optimism that the seedlings would assist in reversing the ugly trend of climate change and climate action.

He commended the corps members for embracing the vision of biodiversity preservation as part of their contribution towards community development in the service of their fatherland, just as he assured that the seedlings would be shared to both primary and secondary schools in Abuja as part of the service’s conservation education programme.

One of the donors, Miss Martha Iyamide Izere stated that their passion for a healthy environment began during their Industrial Training (IT) at Old Oyo National Park, Oyo in 2017.

She said that having met her colleague again during the service year, that they decided to push their passion a step further by making the environment a better place for all to live in.While recounting some of the debilitating effects of climate change, Izere noted that the donation is a service to humanity likewise an attempt to support the mitigation of climate change and enhance development in the society.

She further solicited assistance from the NPS National Park Service to support their noble project.

The seedlings donated include 27 neem (Azadirachta indica), 27 gmelina (Gmelina arborea), 27 guavas (Psidium guajava), 27 teak (Tectona grandis) 2 orange (Citrus aurantium) and 2 mangoes (Mangifera indica).

