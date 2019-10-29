NEWS
Obaseki Mourns Death Of Tafawa Balewa’s Last Surviving Wife
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of Jummai Aishatu Balewa, the last surviving wife of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, who died on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
In a statement, Obaseki condoled with the Balewa family over the loss, noting that the family holds a special place in the heart of Nigerians.
According to him, “I commiserate with the Balewa family over the death of Jummai Aishatu Balewa. She was loved by all and lived a long, fulfilled life.
“I condole with the government and people of Bauchi state over this sad loss. I pray that God grants the family and her relations the fortitude to bear the loss.”
The presidency announced the death of Jummai Aishatu Balewa in a statement on Sunday.
The former Prime Minister’s wife died in a Lagos hospital and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.
MOST READ
Obaseki Mourns Death Of Tafawa Balewa’s Last Surviving Wife
FCTA Registers 125,000 Enrollees Into Health Insurance Scheme
As Oyetola Moves For Speedy Development With 35-member Cabinet
Issues As Senators Scramble For Job Slots
Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa
Osinbajo Seeks Egypt’s Support In Tackling Terrorism In Sahel Region
Police Confirm Killing Of 2 By Kidnappers In Jalingo
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Kebbi Rep Member Calls For LGA Election Cancellation
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Our Farm Is Worth Over N1b, Insists NFGCS
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Edo Is Peaceful, Lawmakers-Elect Free To Walk In For Inauguration – Gov’s Aide
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Obaseki Has Crossed Red Line – 14 Assemblymen
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
I Became Mc Papangolo Just To Survive – MC Terry
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Influx of Nigerian Migrants Impede Easy Access To Passports In Italy – Consular
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke, Buys Duplex In Lekki
-
NEWS16 hours ago
5G Technology To Be On Trial For 3 Months Before Approval – NCC