NEWS
Onu Urges Synergy For Development Of Sci,Tech Sector
The minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has called for synergy among government, universities and the manufacturing sectors for sectoral development of science and technology in Nigeria.
He made the call when he visited the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu at his palace at the weekend.
Onu pointed out that the nation’s leading the world today utilize science and technology, which affect every aspect of life.
‘’Even the tailor who develops an ingenious way of making button hole is using technology no matter how rudimentary. We shall be happy if you can help us encourage our people to take interest in science and technology and by doing this, we shall be creating wealth, thereby reducing poverty,” he added.
The minister urged the Emir to encourage his subjects to show keen interest in science and technology, even as he lauded him for following the footsteps of his predecessors in maintaining peace and order in his domain.
In his response, Shehu commended the minister for his efforts in promoting science and technology for the overall development of the nation.
He added that Gombe is commercial agrarian states, adding that the farmers in the state will benefit from the minister’s efforts in promoting science, technology, and innovation, especially in the agricultural sector.
A statement by the ministry’s head of press unit, Mr Abdul Ganiyu Aminu, said that the Emir further appealed to the federal government to cite agro-based industries in the state.
MOST READ
Obaseki Mourns Death Of Tafawa Balewa’s Last Surviving Wife
FCTA Registers 125,000 Enrollees Into Health Insurance Scheme
As Oyetola Moves For Speedy Development With 35-member Cabinet
Issues As Senators Scramble For Job Slots
Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa
Osinbajo Seeks Egypt’s Support In Tackling Terrorism In Sahel Region
Police Confirm Killing Of 2 By Kidnappers In Jalingo
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Kebbi Rep Member Calls For LGA Election Cancellation
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Our Farm Is Worth Over N1b, Insists NFGCS
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Edo Is Peaceful, Lawmakers-Elect Free To Walk In For Inauguration – Gov’s Aide
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Obaseki Has Crossed Red Line – 14 Assemblymen
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
I Became Mc Papangolo Just To Survive – MC Terry
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Influx of Nigerian Migrants Impede Easy Access To Passports In Italy – Consular
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke, Buys Duplex In Lekki
-
NEWS16 hours ago
5G Technology To Be On Trial For 3 Months Before Approval – NCC