Onu Urges Synergy For Development Of Sci,Tech Sector

The minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has called for synergy among government, universities and the manufacturing sectors for sectoral development of science and technology in Nigeria.

He made the call when he visited the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu at his palace at the weekend.

Onu pointed out that the nation’s leading the world today utilize science and technology, which affect every aspect of life.

‘’Even the tailor who develops an ingenious way of making button hole is using technology no matter how rudimentary. We shall be happy if you can help us encourage our people to take interest in science and technology and by doing this, we shall be creating wealth, thereby reducing poverty,” he added.

The minister urged the Emir to encourage his subjects to show keen interest in science and technology, even as he lauded him for following the footsteps of his predecessors in maintaining peace and order in his domain.

In his response, Shehu commended the minister for his efforts in promoting science and technology for the overall development of the nation.

He added that Gombe is commercial agrarian states, adding that the farmers in the state will benefit from the minister’s efforts in promoting science, technology, and innovation, especially in the agricultural sector.

A statement by the ministry’s head of press unit, Mr Abdul Ganiyu Aminu, said that the Emir further appealed to the federal government to cite agro-based industries in the state.

