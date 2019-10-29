NEWS
Oyetola Seeks Private Organisation’s Support To Raise Standard Of Education
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has urged private organisations to complement government’s efforts aimed at improving the standard of education in the state.
Oyetola spoke at Gbongan, Osun State at the Goke Oyedeji Humanitarian Outreach, Christ Apostolic Church launch and donation of 75,000 books to selected schools in Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states.
He said his administration had place importance on education because he was aware of the fact that education is the bedrock of any developed society.
Represented by Tunde Adedeji, the Chairman Osun Local Government Service Commission, Oyetola noted that Education requires a lot of funding adding that the partnership were needed to help meet up with the needed funding.
The governor said his administration had commenced the construction of prototype modern schools in replace of the huge mega schools across the state.
In his address, the Director, Dr Oluwagbemiga Famojuro said the zeal to give back prompted the team to embark on most of the humanitarian services they have been doing.
He said the books would help quench students hunger for quality education in the benefiting states.
Famojuro said their plan was to take the donation to different part of the country which they hope to cover in due time.
Mark Grashow, GOHO consultant said he was planning to set up an information hub in rural schools in some African countries including Nigeria.
He explained that with the technology the benefiting countries could store their national examinations, lesson schemes of the teachers among others and could be connected to without internet.
