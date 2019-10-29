PMB Hails Police Over Arrest Of 4,973 Criminals In 10 Months

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday hailed the gallantry feat of the Nigeria Police Force, describing their efforts in combating crimes in the last ten months that led to arrests of over 4,973 criminals for sundry crimes as remarkable.

Buhari who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the opening ceremony of 3-Day Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers tagged, “Repositioning the force for the challenges of effective policing in the 21st century,” held in Lagos said the Nigeria Police had lived above board in the discharge of its duties.

He however stated that 2, 348 armed robbery suspects, 1,112 kidnappers, 684 murder suspects, 1513 cultists were arrested, while over 826 kidnapped victims were rescued.

The president added that the Police need training and retraining of its officers across the country in order to identify factors engendering crimes and projects into the future with a view to Identifying human capacity requirements for addressing current and emerging threats to our internal security and evolving pathways towards addressing them.

Speaking earlier, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, said Nigeria Police require constant professional knowledge for the personnel particularly those at strategic management level.

“The idea of this retreat is in furtherance to our policing vision which emphasizes capacity building as a pathway to enhancing effective police service delivery in the country.

“We firmly believes that with the constant engagement of strategic managers and consistent training and retaining of personnel of the force across all ranks, the expectations of the federal government and indeed the nation at large would be met,’’ he said.

He added that the programme is expected to avail participating police officers the opportunity to draw on the expertise of seasoned facilitators and the rich professional knowledge of the array of police officers in general.

