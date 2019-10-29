Police Commence Operation To Rescue Kidnap Victims In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday said frantic efforts are being made to rescue two persons kidnapped along Abaji-Rubochi axis over the weekend.

Acting FCT police PRO, Yusuf Miriam, who spoke last night, said the commissioner of police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incidents.

She further noted that “in its effort to get rid of crime and criminality as well as reassure residents of safety, the FCT Police Command has continued with the Joint Counter Kidnapping Operation along Kuje, Abaji, Kwali and Rubochi axis. The Joint Operation comprising the Police and other security agencies is targeted at arresting and destroying the hideouts of hoodlums perpetuating these heinous acts.

“The operation has successfully arrested over 25 suspects in the last couple of days who are currently being investigated. The operation will not stop until kidnapping and other vices are permanently nipped in the bud in the FCT.

While reiterating its dedication to providing maximum security in the Federal Capital Territory, the Command urged residents and stakeholders to report all suspicious movements/activities around them and in case of emergency, residents shouldn’t contact the command through any of these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

