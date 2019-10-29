Police Confirm Killing Of 2 By Kidnappers In Jalingo

Taraba police command has confirmed the killing of two persons by kidnappers at National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, two kilometers away from Jalingo Taraba state capital.

Information available to LEADERSHIP revealed that the kidnappers blocked the Wukari Jalingo Highway at about 6:12 p.m on Sunday and attempted to divert two vehicles that were proceeding from Wukari to Jalingo to their hide-out.

The incident as gathered by LEADERSHIP from the eye witness said that the two vehicles were coming from Wukari, with about 13 passengers when they had encounter with the kidnappers.

Although the police public relation officer (PPRO) ofTaraba state command, David Misar, confirmed that only two persons were killed by the kidnappers, but those who were at the scene insisted that four persons were shot and killed instantly by the kidnappers.

Those who spoke to our Correspondent at the scene also said that some of the passengers who sustained gunshot injury were conveyed to the hospital.

The PPRO denied knowledge of any other casualty at the incident, adding that the police responded to the distress call and swung into action at the scene of the incident.

According to him, seven persons were rescued by the police and were freed to go to their various houses.

“Two persons were confirmed killed, seven rescued but I don’t have records of any other casualty at the scene”, David Misar stated.

