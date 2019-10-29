NEWS
Remains Of Tafawa Balewa’s Wife Buried In Bauchi
The remains of Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, wife to Nigeria’s first prime minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, has been buried at the Bauchi Central Cemetery in Bauchi State.
The funeral prayers, presided by the Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Mallam Bala Baba-Inna, took place at exactly 2.15 p.m yesterday at the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and other dignitaries in attendance.
Others who also attended the funeral rite were the Emirs of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman; Dass, Alhaji Bilyamunu Othman; Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya; Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman; Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk, and and representative of that Jama’are, Yerima Jama’are.
Jummai passed away at a Lagos hospital on Sunday at 4 p.m after a protracted illness.
She was aged 85, and left behind eight children and many grandchildren.
MOST READ
Obaseki Mourns Death Of Tafawa Balewa’s Last Surviving Wife
FCTA Registers 125,000 Enrollees Into Health Insurance Scheme
As Oyetola Moves For Speedy Development With 35-member Cabinet
Issues As Senators Scramble For Job Slots
Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa
Osinbajo Seeks Egypt’s Support In Tackling Terrorism In Sahel Region
Police Confirm Killing Of 2 By Kidnappers In Jalingo
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Kebbi Rep Member Calls For LGA Election Cancellation
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Our Farm Is Worth Over N1b, Insists NFGCS
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Edo Is Peaceful, Lawmakers-Elect Free To Walk In For Inauguration – Gov’s Aide
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Obaseki Has Crossed Red Line – 14 Assemblymen
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
I Became Mc Papangolo Just To Survive – MC Terry
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Influx of Nigerian Migrants Impede Easy Access To Passports In Italy – Consular
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke, Buys Duplex In Lekki
-
NEWS16 hours ago
5G Technology To Be On Trial For 3 Months Before Approval – NCC