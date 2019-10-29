Reps C’tee Decries Non-utilisation Of Funds By MDAs

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora has expressed displeasure over non-utilisation of funds disbursed by the federal government from the 2019 budget.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, noted that late releases of budgeted funds should not be adduced as a reason for ineffectiveness by government ministers, departments and agencies.

Akande-Sadipe stated this yesterday in Abuja while fielding questions from the executive secretary of National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Special Education, as part of ongoing 2020 budget proposal defence.

She explained that the agency was invited because there are diaspora expenses in its budget proposal.

The commission had disclosed that it received only 23 per cent of its 2019 budget releases in September. According to the executive secretary, only about 60 per cent of capital projects in the 2019 budget were rolled over to the 2020 budget.

Nevertheless, the Committee discovered that out of the N220 million disbursed to the agency in September, only N8 million has been spent.

The executive secretary, explained that; “60 per cent of activity were brought to 2020 due to late releases. Budget release only took place last month, and only 23 per cent, which amounts to N220 million was disbursed to us. But because it was given to us late, we have prioritised those projects that are very germane to us, and implement before the end of the year.”

Akande-Sadipe in her response admonished MDAs to kick start procurement processes before the budget funds are released, so as to avoid late implementation.

“I am worried, this does not sit well with me at all, and maybe it’s because I’m an accountant. Procurement processes ought to have been done, while you await the release of funds, by this, you have to utilise the funds as soon as it is available. If by now, you have spent only N8 million from N220 million, how will you be able to spend the over N600 million remaining part of the budget, and you are asking for a budget of over N1 billion in the 2020 budget, you have to convince the parliament that you really need these monies, we don’t want any money sitting in the account without being used , it is not good for the country,” Akande-Sadipe stated.

She however promised to intimate the House Committee on Basic Education on the development, as her own committee is not the principal committee supervising the agency.

