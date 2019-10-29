Senate Summons Fashola Over Absence At Budget Defence

The Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has summoned the minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, over his refusal to appear for budget defence.

The lawmakers also walked out the minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, insisting he was not competent to defend the ministry’s budget.

It was gathered that Fashola shunned President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive and travelled abroad instead of attending to the budget defence.

Aliyu had appeared before the lawmakers to defend the 2020 budget proposal of the ministry but the lawmakers refused his representation, insisting Fashola must appear.

Senate president, Ahmad Lawan has said that any ministry that do not defend its budget by 28 October, 2019 will get zero allocation.

He also reiterated his earlier comment yesterday during the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of the University of Benin/ National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (UNIBEN/NILDS), that the date fixed for all MDAs to defend their budget remains sacrosanct.

With Fashola’s absence, the committee chairman, Sen Aisha Dahiru, said the minister of State was incompetent to present the budget.

After stopping the minister of state from presenting the budget, Aisha said Fashola must appear himself.

According to Aisha, the minister of state is new in the ministry making him incompetent to defend the budget.

“Fashola must appear in person to clarify implementation of some 2019 SDGs projects,” Aisha said.

But the minister of state for Works and Housing, Aliyu, explained to the committee that besides coming with senior government officials of the ministry, including the permanent secretary, that he was adequately briefed to respond to all aspects of the 2019 budget implementation in the ministry.

He said Fashola was out of the country on an official engagement, an act that violated President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to heads of MDAs that they can’t travel without defending their 2020 budget.

