Stakeholders Set For 3rd Nigeria Housing Expo In Abuja

The 3rd Nigeria Affordable Housing Finance & Innovation Summit & Expo (NAHFIS) is set to take place on the 13-14 November, 2019 at NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Theme of the 2019 Summit is “Innovative Solution for Large Scale Delivery of Affordable Housing” with the Sub Theme is “Delivering Affordable Housing Through Cooperatives.”

The Summit will explore financial, technological and cooperative innovation for rapid delivery of housing at scale, low cost, affordable prices and sustainable financing rates.

According to the organisers, NAHFIS EXPO offers business and investment opportunities for developers, contractors, investors, financiers, credit and guarantee companies, proprietary technology owners, building materials suppliers, utilities and infrastructure companies, consultants, venture and equity capitalists, international and multilateral institutions, as well as commercial, investment and mortgage bankers.

NAHFIS 2019 will also present opportunities for corporations, cooperatives, housing associations and Labour unions to fulfil the housing and housing finance needs of their members.

The Summit will offer stakeholders opportunities to network with federal and state government functionaries, housing and finance experts, policy makers, regulators, end users’ associations, Cooperatives societies, land owners, professionals and be part of the solution to 7 million housing deficit in Nigeria.

Interested participants are to register online at www.nahfis.com or contact @[email protected]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

