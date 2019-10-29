Standard Gauge: Minister Blames Rainy Season For Tracks Laying Delay

The Minister of Transport, Rt.Hon. Rotimi Amaechi yesterday attributed the delay in laying of 19 kilometres standard gauge railway tracks from Iju to Ebute-Metta to lack of clement weather.

The minister, who disclosed this at Kajola during inspection of Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway line, said that in spite of the rainy season the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), has been given deadline of November to complete the laying of tracks.

He said, “If we come back here next month and their excuse remains weather related, there is nothing we can do”, adding that even if it stops raining, the contractors needs the soil to be ready before laying of the tracks.”

Amaechi said further that, “On the November30, 2019, we will commence test-run but the issue is that we want to start it from Ebute Meta but they are saying Iju will be ready. As far as Lagosians are concerned, Iju is in Ogun State. I just want them to get to Ebute Metta.”

As for the stations, he said: “It was good that they changed all their policies. Bringing all materials from China; they are ready to work but they are waiting for materials from China but they have said that all materials will be gotten locally. Why do they have to import doors, Windows from China? We have eight minor stations and four major stations.”

On Kajola factory, he said: “In signing the agreement between Nigeria and the Chinese company, we agreed with them that they should produce most of the materials they need locally and they said it would be a bit difficult for them. So we reached an agreement that they should start assembling wagons adding that five years after that, they should start producing wagons and assembling coaches and locomotives.

