Tension As Police Lay Siege To Edo, Hunt For Obaseki’s Aides

A combined team of fierce looking armed special squad of Police from Abuja has stormed Benin City, the Edo State capital and arrested the special adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Security, Mr Andrew Momodu with the intention to whisk him to Abuja.

Edo State deputy governor of Edo State, Hon Philip Shainu, who got wind of the arrest immediately rushed to Edo Police headquarters in a bid to secure the release of Momodu.

Momodu who was arrested at about 9pm on Sunday night by policemen from Abuja following an alleged petition that he was among those that stormed the Benin City residence of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Edo deputy governor had vowed to sleep outside the police headquarters if Momodu was not released to him.

Others on the list to be picked up for questioning are Special Adviser to Obaseki on Political Matters (Edo South) Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha, head of Obaseki’s Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) Mr. Murtari Osagie, Mr. Albert Obazee, Mr. Kelly Okungbowa and Augustine Edosomwan.

After waiting for over four hours, the Abuja police team released Momodu on grounds that Shuaibu would make them available for questioning in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking to newsmen after he was released, Momodu said he was harassed and locked up inside the cell.

Momodu stated that he was arrested in a Gestapo style while going home from his business premises along Airport road in Benin City.

According to him, “I left my church programme and went to my business place along Airport road. After taking stock of sales, I decided to go home. As I was going home, I saw some persons jumped down from Hilux van’’.

They said they were policemen and I told them to calm down. I demanded for their identity card and they showed it to me. This was around 9am.

“One of them came behind me and kicked me. They said they would lift me up. There were other civilians inside the Hilux. When I got inside their vehicle, they said they were taking me somewhere. I asked where, one of them said Police headquarters.

“When we got there, one of them said they should tie my hand and my leg. The other one said they should handcuff me. I told them I was not going to run away from their cell.

“They brought out a detention order where I saw they wrote conspiracy and attempted murder. They made some calls and they were ordered that I should be detained. I was kept inside the cell. My wife had to cry out before my people were able to trace me. They said I have recruited youths. They never showed me any petition.

“I asked them what my offence was, they said a petition can come in oral or written form. They said part of allegations raised against me was that I am a cultist. I told I have never been a member of any secret cult. They said I am recruiting people with a view to initiating them into cultism. I told them it was not true. They said I am harassing people and attacking them in Benin and in Etsako. They never showed me any petition. They said what they asked me is part of the allegation raised against me. They said I possessed firearms.”

On his part, the deputy governor said Nigeria has a responsible and intellectual Inspector General of Police that is ready to change the face of the Nigerian Police.

“We discovered that some persons were up to something. We will investigate and get to the bottom of this. We were elected on the basis of protecting lives and properties, which is enshrined in the constitution. Not even an appointee can be arrested without our knowledge. We will follow up to know what the issues are.

“The governor promised there must be law and order. We are on the same page with the police when it comes to protecting lives and ensuring law and order. It is our duty to be free. No one man can dictate our destiny. We are moving the destiny of Edo to the next level. Six of them have been invited. The names I am seeing there are not criminals. There is nothing to worry about.”

