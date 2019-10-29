Terra Arena Set To Light Up The City With A Lagos Halloween

All is set for the prestigious Terra Kulture Arena in collaboration with Oba X and Moet Hennessy to light up Lagos with a costume and concept party tagged ‘A Lagos Halloween’.

The party, which promises to be an epic one and will be attended by celebrities and socialites famous on the Lagos social scene and is slated for Thursday October 31 at the Terra Kulture Arena, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island Lagos.

According to the organisers, the event will feature a star studded line-up of popular artistes, Nollywood actors, DJs, and fashion icons among others for a night of uncommon fun. The all-night fun treat is a collaborative effort with a penchant to give participants a good time once every year to explore the glitz of Halloween.

Halloween also known as All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve, is a celebration observed in several countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day.

Although it has been over a decade since Halloween premiered in Nigeria, this time, however, it is coming in a grand and glamour-packed style to keep Lagosians abuzz for an entire night.

One of the activities to accompany the day is cash prizes for the best five costumes. The event promises to be filled with so much fun that it won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

