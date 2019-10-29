SPORTS
Update: Minister Meets NFF, Reviews 2020 Women’s World Cup Bid
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare met with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) late Monday night to get an update on the country’s bid to host the 2020 Under-20 Women’s World Cup.
The meeting chaired by the minister had reviewed the progress made since FIFA’s inspection earlier in the year, with the observation that concerns raised by the world football governing body are being largely addressed.
The minister told the Glass House bigwigs in the meeting that time is of essence in presenting the update to FIFA.
Recall that the sports minister had earlier walked out on the president of NFF, Amaju Pinnick who in company of the second vice president of the federation, Shehu Dikko, and the chairperson Nigeria Women’s League, Aisha Falode came 4:20pm for a meeting scheduled for 4:00pm as the sports minister who is known for keeping to time was already on his way out for another meeting at the federal secretariat.
