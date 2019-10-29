We’ll Not Condone Incompetence, Minister Warns Sports Federations

The Minister of Youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has issued a stern warning to sports federations, urging them to live up to their responsibilities, as his administration will not condone incompetent and mediocrity from any federation under the supervision of his ministry.

The minister gave the assertion yesterday while receiving the report of the investigative panel that reviewed Team Nigeria’s participation at the just concluded 2019 World Athletics championships in Doha, Qatar.

He commended the panel for working tirelessly to meet up with the one-week ultimatum given to them to summit the report, saying that their recommendations will be properly looked into and will serve as guide for the ministry.

“There is no federation that is bigger than the Sports Ministry. We have the supervisory rights and the oversight on behalf of Nigerians. But even as we appreciate the work of federation, we will not condone incompetent, mediocrity and any act that will work against sports development in country.

“We will not compromise our oversight power to any federation even when the federation is going wrong”.

“Doha gave us opportunity to do a surgery in view of 2020 Olympic Games because we are committed to sports development in the country and reminded us that we can compete with the world’s best and get the right result ahead in Tokyo Games.”

According to him, “We believe that the committee has done great work from their review and we will work on their recommendations to help the development of athletes and sports generally in Nigeria.

Dare, further assured that his administration will resolve all crises rocking all the sports federation in the country.

