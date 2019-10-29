Why Access To Clean Water Is Invaluable

Did you know that 70 per cent of the earth is covered by water? While this is true, it might interest you to know that only 3 per cent of the world’s water is fresh. As a result, millions worldwide lack access to safe water. In fact, a report by Worldwidelife.org puts the figure of those who lack access to water at 1.1 billion worldwide and another 2.7 billion find water scarce for at least one month of the year.

Statistics

In Nigeria, a survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics and UNICEF revealed that 3 in 10 people still lack access to clean water. This is especially so in the rural areas where many families spend hours daily searching for water, missing out on school and other economic activities. Recent study by Water.org also showed that the time dedicated to seeking clean water results in lost economic opportunities. It stated that almost $260 billion is lost globally each year due to lack of basic water and sanitation, having quite an alarming effect on economies across the world.

This lack of access to safe water for drinking and other household and sanitary activities results in exposure to diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, diarrhea and other water-borne diseases. A 2018 research by the World Health Organization (WHO) records that nearly 1 million people die each year from water, sanitation and hygiene-related diseases. Other health reports show that poor water quality negatively affects food security, education, health and economic growth and development.

Clearly, the lack of access to safe water is an issue that requires urgent worldwide attention. Little wonder one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals for the 2030 Agenda is universal access to clean water and sanitation. It aims at ensuring all countries have access to water and sanitation for all.

Climate Change Challenges

Another reason urgent attention should be given to the world’s water issue is the fact that climate change is affecting weather patterns and consequently water around the world, resulting in shortages, droughts and flood in some areas. In other areas, water bodies are drying up or becoming too polluted for human consumption. Worldwidelife.org referenced earlier states that at the current rate, this water situation will only get worse. By 2025, two-thirds of the world’s population may face water shortages and ecosystems around the world will suffer more.

The important questions

Today, we are faced with the question of how to efficiently manage and distribute water throughout the world, seeing as much of it is wasted or polluted. This challenge poses several questions – How do nations protect their citizens and ensure that water is sufficient and available to meet the demands within its region? How do nations restore dignity to the lives of people living in severe conditions by making water a basic, sustainable resource? How do we promote hand washing when regions within our very society are still without access to clean water?

The Activate series project

It is in a bid to promote access to safe water for all, reduce open defecation and promote hand washing habits that Procter and Gamble partnered Global Citizens and National Geographic to carry out and produce the ACTIVATE Series. The six-part groundbreaking series focused on social issues that affect mankind.

Episode six of the series specifically focused on how some Nigerian states lack access to clean drinking water and basic sanitation facilities. The episode showcased the effects of this and urged governments to commit funds to eradicating the contaminated water and open defecation crises. On Global Hand Washing Day this year, P&G screened episode 6 for relevant stakeholders including government and media in order to incite them to call for action on access to safe water.

While the episode centered on work being done to combat this crisis, Procter & Gamble used the platform to reinforce that indeed, an act as little as washing your hands with soap and water after using the toilet or getting in from a long day can go a long way in determining good health.

While it is up to individuals to make the conscious decision and adapt to practices like hand washing, actions of organizations like Procter & Gamble that have taken it upon themselves to not only champion proper hygiene through their products, but also facilitate initiatives on a global scale with the goal of combating water crisis and contributing to a better, safer society is highly commendable.

Conclusion

With 30 per cent of Nigeria’s population still without access to clean water, there is ample threat of waterborne diseases, disruption of the means of income for small scale farmers, and also low levels of school enrolment for children in affected regions. Now more than ever, conscious efforts should be made to provide access to safe water for all Nigerians and for the eradication of open defecation.

