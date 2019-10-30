2,000 Birnin Kebbi Flood Victims Receive Relief Materials

The 2018 flood victims from Birnin Kebbi local government area of Kebbi State numbering 2000 have received 19,000 bags of 50kg of NPK fertiliser,rice seeds and other farm inputs.The relief materials were sent by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Chairman of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sanni Dododo who distributed the items to affected farmers at Birnin Kebbi local government secretariat yesterday also disclosed that over N200 millions worth of inputs would be distributed to sugar cane farmers in Shanga local government area of the state.

According to him “Each farmer will get nine bags of fertilizer, three bags of rice seed, four bottles of insecticide chemical and one sprayer machine. We have told them that they should not give bribe to any member of the Agency before getting their inputs.

“ Whoever demanded any money from them,they should report such person to us. We are not only going to sanction the affected officer, such officer will be prosecuted according to the law.”

It would be recalled that on Friday last week, the federal government flagged off the distribution of 149 trucks of fertiliser and agricultural inputs to 11,345 victims of 2018 flood in Kebbi State.

The president was represented by the Kebbi State governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,who is also the Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council who flagged off the distribution of the items in Birnin Kebbi on Friday. He explained that the distribution was part of the initiative of the Council through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

