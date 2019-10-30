Access Bank Releases 9-month Financial Results

Access Bank Plc has announced the successful completion of the second phase of its integration, bringing together all its core banking platforms onto a new and highly scalable world class platform.

One of the benefits of the integration is the simplicity of initiating and receiving bank transfers, as customers will no longer need to select between ‘Access’ or ‘Access (Diamond)’ when transacting. Customers should simply select ‘Access Bank’ for all transactions.

Going a step further to appreciate customers for their patience throughout the integration phase, Access Bank is making all NIBSS-Instant-Payment (NIP) transfers free from Friday, November 1 – Thursday, November 7, 2019.

On the back of this success, Access Bank has also released its unaudited results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The results show a 71percent increase in net interest income, with the Bank declaring profits of N90.7billion in September 2019 compared to N62,911,088 declared in September 2018.

The Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc., Herbert Wigwe, said the growth witnessed this year is evidence of the Bank’s adaptability, adding that the financial institution remains committed to rewarding all shareholders for keeping faith with the Bank.

“The Group delivered a robust performance in the first six months’ post-merger, despite a challenging and fast-changing macro and banking landscape. The results which reflect the performance of the combined entity post-merger has outstripped those of the combined entities on a stand-alone basis. This further reinforces the Bank’s sustainable business model and brand promise to deliver more to all stakeholders as we work to realise the envisioned synergies of the merger.

“Going into the last quarter of the year, our focus remains on consolidating our retail momentum and driving financial inclusion. Furthermore, we will remain disciplined in our efforts to deliver enhanced shareholders’ value, with a focus on offering more than banking,” he stated.

Access Bank Plc.’s Earnings Per Share currently stands at 279 Kobo, a 28 percent growth from the 218 Kobo in September 2018.

