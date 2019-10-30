Adamawa Philanthropist Raises The Alarm Over Alleged Attack On Family

A philanthropist and businessman in Adamawa State, Ibrahim Anthony Gidado, has appealed to security agencies to protect him from further attack by persons he described as sponsored political thugs.

He said that the recent attack on his family by the hoodlums in his country home in Demsa local government area has caused him untold hardship as both his nuclear and extended family members no longer feel safe in the community.

While narrating his ordeal, Gidado said that his traducers instigated the attack because they feared that his humanitarian activities in his country home were being carried to win a House of Representatives seat in 2023.

A family member who spoke to journalists on the invasion of their home by the suspected political thugs said that those who launched the attack were well-known. He said that the incident had forced some members of the family to flee for safety beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The source who expressed fear of further harassment by the thugs, claimed that that the Gidados, who are very peaceful, became the target of attack when our father’s humanitarian gestures were misconstrued to have some political undertone.

In his account, Gidado said: “I have frequently visited my country home and each time I do so, certain basic problems stare me in the face. These are problems that could be easily solved by the local authorities but it appears that the unavailability of funds and lack of concern for the plight of the people have joined forces to make such issues look like tall dreams.

“Recently, I decided to embark on a reach out programme which saw me distributing food items, clothing materials and even cash to some indigent members of my community. Unfortunately, this extended benevolence has become a source of agony to myself and the entire family. We have suffered an attack by suspected political thugs. All of us escaped death by the whiskers.

“We are no longer safe in our country home and even beyond. This is because some political elements in our community have viewed it as a preparatory activity to launching a House of Representatives’ campaign in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

“This is worrisome because I have not nursed such and at the moment, my major concern is to contribute my quota to the development of the Nigerian economy by effectively managing my business concerns and also carrying out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in addition to paying my taxes to the authorities.”

He, therefore, urged the security agencies to protect him and his family from further attack by hired hoodlums.

