Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

ADSEMA Opens Camps For Flood Victims In Adamawa

Published

35 mins ago

on

The executive secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr Muhammad Suleiman said the state  government has set up relief camps for flood victims.

Suleiman said, the six Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps were  in Yola South and Yola North, local governments of the state.

He confirmed that 100 villages were affected by the recent flood.

He urged government and other humanitarian organisations to support the flood victims in the camp.

“The flood  is the worst ever so far experienced in the state, as over 100 villages have been affected.

“Demsa LGA had  36 villages affected, farmlands and property completely damaged.”

He said ADSEMA is partnering with Marine Police, to rescue members of some communities trapped by the flood in some remote areas.

He mentioned  Numan, Demsa, Girei, Fufore, Yola South, Shelleng, Lamurde and Guyuk among the affected areas.

The Adamawa/Taraba Head of Operations of NEMA, Abani Garki, said more than 70 communities in six local government areas were affected.

Abani said, “There is no communication with the management of Lagdo Dam to the effect that water was released from Cameroon.”

The flood resulted from three days of rainfall, which was  faulted by residents who contended that, the rains which preceded the flood were not as heavy as the flood suggested.

The residents said, they suspected that water from Lagdo Dam in the Republic of Cameroon caused the flood.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: