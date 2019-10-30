ADSEMA Opens Camps For Flood Victims In Adamawa

The executive secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr Muhammad Suleiman said the state government has set up relief camps for flood victims.

Suleiman said, the six Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps were in Yola South and Yola North, local governments of the state.

He confirmed that 100 villages were affected by the recent flood.

He urged government and other humanitarian organisations to support the flood victims in the camp.

“The flood is the worst ever so far experienced in the state, as over 100 villages have been affected.

“Demsa LGA had 36 villages affected, farmlands and property completely damaged.”

He said ADSEMA is partnering with Marine Police, to rescue members of some communities trapped by the flood in some remote areas.

He mentioned Numan, Demsa, Girei, Fufore, Yola South, Shelleng, Lamurde and Guyuk among the affected areas.

The Adamawa/Taraba Head of Operations of NEMA, Abani Garki, said more than 70 communities in six local government areas were affected.

Abani said, “There is no communication with the management of Lagdo Dam to the effect that water was released from Cameroon.”

The flood resulted from three days of rainfall, which was faulted by residents who contended that, the rains which preceded the flood were not as heavy as the flood suggested.

The residents said, they suspected that water from Lagdo Dam in the Republic of Cameroon caused the flood.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

