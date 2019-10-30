NEWS
Aisha Buhari Mourns Tafawa Balewa’s Wife
Wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed sadness over the death of Hajiya Aishatu Jummai Balewa, wife of the former prime minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa. Mrs. Balewa died in Lagos on Sunday, 27th October, 2019.
Mrs Buhari in a statement from her media office described the death of the 85-year-old matriarch as a loss not just to her family, but the people of Bauchi State and the nation as a whole.
Mrs Buhari therefore expressed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving family of the late Prime Minister and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
