Amaechi Reads Riot Act To Freight Forwarders

The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has stated that freight forwarders who failed to follow the established processes as stated by law will not be allowed to operate in Nigeria.

This is even as he enjoined all freight forwarders in Nigeria to take advantage of the certification process put in place by the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), to become professionally fit and competent as well as achieve the International diploma in freight forwarding and supply chain management.

Amaechi, who spoke at the 2019 sensitisation workshop on freight forwarding as a career yesterday in Lagos, organized by CRFFN said that the certification which is internationally recognized by the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Association (FIATA), will not only educate and enlighten freight forwarders but will also improve the country’s performance index.

The minister said, “Professionalising freight forwarding will no doubt improve the ease of doing business ratings and reduce smuggling activities which is dangerous and inimical to the country’s economy. Any educated and enlightened freight forwarder will always find the space to fit in”.

“We are also hopeful that all these efforts will yield better competitiveness in the industry because it is the freight forwarding activities that determine the logistics performance index and therefore, the country’s competitiveness,” he said.

Amaechi insisted that “only those who obey the law will be allowed to operate, adding that getting certified would be the first step to implementing the CRFFN law, as those who failed to function within the law will be compelled to do so.”

Earlier in his address, Registrar and CEO of CRFFN, Barr. Sam Nwakohu said that the governing council of the CRFFN has determined that the FIATA Diploma in freight forwarding and supply chain management would be the minimum standard of qualification required to be registered as a freight forwarder in Nigeria.

Explaining that some institutions have been accredited to administer courses in freight forwarding and supply chain management, Nwakohu noted that it is a legacy project that holds the promise of driving Nigeria’s competitiveness through job creation, promotion of entrepreneurship, capacity building and enhancing ease of doing business.

He announced that the CRFFN plans to embark on a massive technology upgrading that includes having a tracking system in clearing and forwarding where trucks can be tracked in real time just like Uber to enhance simulation between agencies at the ports and freight forwarders.

Nwakohu called on the National Assembly to help make this technology come alive within a year by allowing the council include it their budget.

Responding, Chairman Senate Committee on Maritime Transport, Sen. Danjuma Goje who was in company of his House of Representatives counterpart, Chairman House Committee on Ports and Harbours, Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad assured CRFFN of their cooperation in ensuring that the much-desired change and upgrading is achieved.

