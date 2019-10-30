Ambode Fights Back, Drags Obasa, Assembly To Court Over Probe

Former Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has instituted a suit against the Lagos State House of Assembly to contest the constitutionality of his probe over purchase of buses.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Lagos House of Assembly had summoned the former governor to appear before it today through national dallies over his alleged involvement in unauthorised discounting of promissory note and purchase of 820 buses without due process.

Acting on the suit instituted by Ambode, the Lagos High Court in Ikeja yesterday ordered the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa to appear before it in connection with the ongoing probe of procurement of 820 buses by the administration of former governor of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

The order dated 29th October, 2019 was issued by Justice Y.A. Adesanya after hearing a motion ex-parte moved by Ambode’s lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN).

Other defendants ordered to appear before the court at 9am today, October 30 are House Clerk, Mr A. A. Sanni; chairman of the Ad hoc Committee set up by the House to probe the procurement, Fatai Mojeed and members of the committee like Gbolahan Yishawu, A.A. Yusuff, Yinka Ogundimu, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, M.L Makinde, Kehinde Joseph, T.A Adewale and O.S Afinni.

Justice Adesanya ordered the originating processes and all the accompanying processes filed by the claimant (Ambode) to be served on the defendants and subsequently fixed today, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 for hearing of motion for interlocutory injunction.

According to his statement of claim before the court, Ambode said contrary to deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the lawmakers, the procurement of the 820 buses was well captured in the 2018 Appropriation Law which was duly approved by the House.

“In section 1 of the Bill, the 1st Defendant (House of Assembly) authorised the total Budget for the year 2018 to be One Trillion, Forty Six Billion, One Hundred and Twenty One Million, One Hundred and Eighty-One Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty Naira (N1,046,121,181,680.00) comprising the sum of Three Hundred and Forty Seven Billion, Thirty-Eighty Million, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Eight Thousand, Eight-Hundred and Seventy-Two Naira (N347,038,938,872.00) only and Six Hundred and Ninety-Nine Billion, Eighty-Two Million, Two Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty Naira (N699,082,242,808.00) only as the Recurrent and Capital Expenditures respectively.

“Part of the items authorised by the Bill under Capital Expenditure was: “LAGBUS Public Transport Infrastructure (MEPB); Part financing of 820 buses” which was item 8 under schedule 1- Part C of the Bill,” the former governor averred.

He added that having prescribed the manner of withdrawal of funds in sections 3 and 4 of the 2018 Appropriation Law, it was unconstitutional for the House to attach another condition in section 9 of the law for further approval to be sought before incurring any expenditure on the purchase of the buses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

