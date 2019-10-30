NEWS
ANP Passes Vote Of Confidence On PMB, Osinbajo
The Alliance National Party (ANP) yesterday passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over their leadership style.
In a letter sent to the president and signed by the national chairman of the party, Asiwaju Mashood Shittu, which a copy was obtained by LEADERSHIP, ANP also formally congratulated President Buhari and Osinbajo, on their victory at the 2019 presidential elections.
Shittu emphasized that his party is privileged to identify with the exemplary leadership style, which has distinguished President Muhammadu Buhari as a rare breed of leader required to take Nigeria to the next level.
He also lauded President Buhari’s accountability and anti-corruption stance as well as fight against insurgency.
The party chairman also extoled the loyalty, support and virtues of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo describing the vice president as one whose intellectual commitment and dedication is to the service of the nation. He however, expressed sadness over the weakness of political and economic governance in Nigeria.
He implored Nigerians and opposition parties to embrace the anti-corruption fight by the present government. He commended the judiciary for the transparent dispensation of justice in the petitions trailing the 2019 presidential election.
