APC Insists On Closed Borders, Rejects Rice Importation From Vietnam

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has insisted that the borders will remain closed until Nigeria’s neighbouring countries abide by the ECOWAS law, adding that Vietnamese farmers can come to the country and invest in rice production.

He stressed that Nigerian government won’t allow any country to take it as a dumping ground for unwanted chemicals and spoilt products among others.

This was in response to an appeal by the Vietnamese government to urge government of Nigeria to open its borders and allow it to be importing Vietnamese rice at discounted rate.

Oshiomhole said this when the Deputy Prime Minister of the Vietnam, H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue, led a 5-member committee to meet the APC leadership in Abuja yesterday evening.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said they had scheduled a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with a view to restating the same position.

Oshiomhole said, “Nigerians should unanimously back the decision of the federal government to close the borders until our neighbours decide to respect the laws of fair and free trade.

“Nigeria must not and cannot be a dumping ground for imported foods, imported rice and other smuggled chemicals and drugs into our country.

“I think this is one policy that across party divides, across primordial sentiments, people should salute the courage of President Muhammadu Buhari in shutting down the borders because for too long, we have been a big brother to our neighbours.

“Now, that big brother is hurting us and hurting us very badly. We must secure ourselves as they say when you board an aircraft that if oxygen fails and they drop the mask, help yourself before helping others.

“This is the moment. We must keep those borders shut. If we do so for two, three years, it doesn’t matter, so that, our neighbours will learn to respect the rules of international engagement and the rules of trade.”

He said that what has happened was that, people relocate out of Nigeria, target Nigerian market and use our neighbours to compromise our own trade policies, adding that the media should understand what is at stake.

“We cannot continue to rely on imported rice. That was why I told the DPM, when he talked about allowing Vietnamese rice to come to Nigeria, I said, ‘No, we are not going to do that, we will not do that.’”

He said that Nigeria doesn’t need imported rice because “when I was growing up, and when you were growing up, we didn’t grow on imported rice.

We must recognise that we are facing serious economic challenges.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

