NEWS
APCON Seeks MDAs’ Support On Public Sector Branding
The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) is seeking the support of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) on public sector branding.
This is the takeaway from the two-day public sector branding summit organised by APCON in collaboration with Brand Mark Ltd.
In her welcome address, the acting registrar of APCON, Mrs Ijedi Iyoha, said the summit was to encourage the initiative of capitalising on the importance of branding and its efforts in advertising and marketing communication in the public sector objectives.
She said a public sector branding should be adopted as a regular technique actively and over actively adopted by various levels of government in reaching out to the community for a particular group of interest.
“APCON, Brandmarks Communication Limited and other institutions partnering with them must see a lot of potential in activities of public sector, hence the convergence to create improved value in and form the activities of branding,” she said.
Iyoha urged the public sector to be receptive in ideas, innovation, suggestions and challenges in order to keep ahead.
The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the event called on various ministries, departments and agencies of government at all levels to approach public sector branding with changed attitude in line with current dynamics.
Mohammed, who was represented by the director of public communication, Mrs Priscilla Ihuoma, said good branding in public sector encompassed deliberate intentions to make distinctions between important and unimportant public products and services.
He said, “Public sector branding deserves support, participation and practical performance of all stakeholders in order to create positive and deep seated expressions with distinctive ideas and objectives from the public sector.”
