Appeal Court Affirms Sen Abba Moro’s Election

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Makurdi, Benue State capital has upheld the judgement of National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, affirming the election of Abba Patrick Moro as senator, representing Benue South senatorial district.

Speaking to journalists after the judgement, counsel to Senator Abba Moro, Ken Ikonne (SAN) and that of the PDP CT Mue both said the motion was not supported for lack of competence ground, while counsel to the APC candidate, Chief Stephen Lawani, Sunday Okpale, said that he has accepted the judgement of the appellant court in good faith. Presiding judge of the court, Justice Jumai Sankey who delivered the judgement dismissed the appeal for being an academic exercise. Consequently, the court awarded the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200, 000. 00) only against the appellants.

In another development, the Court of Appeal has reserved judgement on the appeal filed by Senator George Akume of All Progressives Congress (APC) against the decision of the tribunal which upheld the return of Emmanuel Orker Jev of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as senator representing Benue North West senatorial district.

Isiaka Dikko, SAN that moved the appeal on behalf of his clients is praying the Appellate Court to set aside the decision of the tribunal, and declare Akume as winner of the election. In an interview Dikko told reporters that the lower court erred by failing to remove unlawful votes that gave Senator Jev victory on the 9th February, 2019 National Assembly election. According to him, “if the unlawful votes are removed from the total votes cast at the election, Akume would have emerged winner of the election.

However, Senator Jev’s counsel, Chief Edward Ashiekaa, SAN urged the court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit. He informed the court that the records of the lower court were transmitted in disobedience to the enabling act.

The presiding judge, Justice Jumai Sankey, after taking arguments from counsel reserved judgement to a date to be communicated to parties.

