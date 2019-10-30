NEWS
Appeal Court Upholds Dambazau’s Election As Reps Member
The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna has reaffirmed the election of Hon Shamsudeen Bello Dambazau, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a House of Representatives member representing Takai/Sumaila federal constituency of Kano State in the Ninth Assembly.
Justice James Apundaga of the Kaduna division of the Appeal Court in the lead judgement set aside the decision of the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.
He held that the decision of the lower court in the case between Kawu Sumaila vs Suraj Kanawa & others was null and void, while declaring that the tribunal was incompetent when it assumed jurisdiction to entertain the petition as filed by the PDP and its candidate, Suraja Kanawa
The court said since Shamsudeen was not a party in the suit at the tribunal, no order could affect him. Failure to join him, he held, rendered the judgment of the tribunal a nullity.
The court also struck out the petition on the grounds that the tribunal’s decision was null and void given that it had no jurisdiction to entertain the petition.
The Senior Legislative Aide to Shamsudeen Dambazau, Mr. Sadiq Samaila explained after the judgement that his principal has consistently been victorious on separate occasions against his opponents.
He said: ‘‘This latest challenge fell flat when the Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division allowed Shamsudeen’s appeal and struck out Kanawa’s petition, handing deserved victory to Shamsudeen for the fourth time, and sealing his position as the rightful occupant of the contested seat at the National Assembly.
