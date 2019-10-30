Army Redeploys 9 Generals

The Nigerian Army has redeployed nine generals in a major shake up to inject new blood.

The acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa in a statement said the new posting and appointments approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai was a routine exercise to reinvigorate the system for greater professional efficiency.

According to the statement, all the appointments take immediate effect.

Those affected by the development include; Major General FO Agugo, the erstwhile Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation who has been appointed the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Port Harcourt; Maj Gen J Sarham, the former General Officer Commanding 6 Division now appointed the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna; while Maj Gen CO Ude has been redeployed from Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Chad to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja and appointed Director Nigerian Army Consult.

Others include; Maj Gen IM Yusuf from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndajamena, Chad as Commander; while Maj Gen EN Njoku has been redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army).

Similarly, Brig Gen EJ Amadasun has been moved from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Kontagora, to 35 Brigade Abeokuta and appointed Commander; Brig Gen AM Adetayo from Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation is now the Chief of Staff Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery; while Brig Gen LM Zakari was moved from Defence Headquarters Abuja to Nigerian Army Institute of Science, Education and Technology, Ilorin, as Acting Commandant; Brig Gen EE Ekpenyong is posted from Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Ojo, Lagos to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Yaba, Lagos as Director of Land Service Ammunition.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai while wishing the new appointees well in their endeavours charged them to take their new responsibilities seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to service and the nation.

