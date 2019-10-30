ENTERTAINMENT
Ayo Michealson Bags Most Outstanding Pageant Queen Of The Year Award
One of the most innovative and delightful beauty queens in Nigeria, Ayo Michealson has been decorated with the ‘Most Outstanding Pageant Queen of the Year’ award. She was honoured with the distinguished award at the Democracy Heroes Award at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.
Speaking with our correspondent, Queen Ayo expressed her gratitude to Democracy Heroes Award, saying the recognition and honour would reinforce her interest to remain undauntedly focused on promoting pageantry and role modelling for younger generations.
In a post via her Instagram handle, the 2018 Face of Democracy Queen thanked the Face of Democracy Nigeria Organisation and its organisers, King Fajag and Vivian Lam for giving her the platform to establish her relevance and how she could impact the society, thereby extending her iconic role in encouraging youths in the right part through doing the right things.
The queen won the 2018/2019 Face of Democracy Nigeria Pageant and since then, she has continued to engage timely and proactive developmental projects that have plausibly enhanced the nation’s growth.
She has embarked on quite a number of projects including the recent one with FIRS, which recorded the publishing of a book on taxation called ‘11 wonders of Taxation’. She also embarked on a couple of outreaches to orphanages, homeless persons and IDPs.
Queen Ayo is currently working on a project called the ‘Back To School’ initiative with the first ladies of Kwara and Kogi states, Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq and Mrs. Rashida Bello respectively as well as the FCT Minister of State, Mrs. Ramattu Tijjani Aliyu, to provide essential educational materials to students in rural areas.
