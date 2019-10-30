Benue: Flood Displaces Over 100,000 Persons,Destroys Property

Over one hundred thousand persons across seven local government areas of Benue state have been displaced by flood.

Our correspondent, who visited some of the affected areas, gathered that following the heavy downpour last weekend in the state, property worth billions of naira, including farm lands and houses were submerged.

Those affected by the flood were looking traumatised and stranded, as some of them who spoke to our correspondent said that they had nowhere to go.

Some residents living behind Kyabiz hotel Makurdi, whose houses were completely submerged, and were seen packing their luggage to safer area, include Ngumimi Pevi, Shidoo Tondo, Josiah Ejira and Joy Henry.

They appealed to both federal and state governments to come to their aid in terms of temporary accommodation to enable them to round off the semester.

“We need immediate intervention of the government to enable us concentrate and write our exams, we need where we can stay, food to eat and study”.

A housewife who was seen with eight members of her household alongside her neighbour, Terhemba Sachi and their luggage by the roadside, told our correspondent that they saw the rise in the water level at River Benue and quickly ran to State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) to report and were asked to go and write formally which they did and nothing was done till date.

According to the duo, all their food stuffs, farmlands, poultry and goat farms have been washed away, while over hundred chickens, seven turkeys and ten goats died in the process.

The owner of a twenty-five-room mini estate behind Kyabiz hotel, who is also the dean of students Affairs Benue state University Makurdi, Professor Terwase Kerker attributed the flooding to failure of the federal government to keep to its earlier promise of constructing major drainages across the state in 2012, to stem the havoc of flooding’s in the state.

Reacting to the development, the state commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr Dondo Ahire, as well as the executive secretary of SEMA, Emmanuel Shior, disclosed that government is planning to commence camping of victims at the Makurdi international market.

According to Shior, ‘We have prepared the place for them because we are hoping that the water will not stay for long. As soon as the water recedes, those who can return to their homes would do so and those who cannot, government will assist them to get alternative places”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

