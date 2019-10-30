ENTERTAINMENT
Boyo’s ‘The Ghost And The House Of Truth’ For The Cinemas
One of Nigeria’s respected actresses, Ego Boyo is set for a major return to the big screen but this time as a movie producer. Boyo who recently concluded work on the anticipated movie, ‘The Ghost And The House Of Truth’ will be making her debut in cinemas from November 22.
The thespian who is popular for her role as Anne Haastrup in the late 80’s soap, Checkmate is from Enugu State in Eastern Nigeria. She started her own production company, Temple Productions in 1996 and produced the movie, ‘A Hotel Called Memory’ in 2017 and the movie won the audience award for best experimental film at the Black Star Film Festival in Philadelphia.
‘The Ghost And The House Of Truth’ is directed by Akin Omotosho and produced by Ego Boyo.
The film stars veteran filmmaker, Toyin Oshinaike as Uncle Joe, multiple award-winning actress, Kate Henshaw as Inspector Folashade, BAFTA award-winner, Susan Wokoma as Bola Ogun, Mario Obruthe as Tomi, Imoleayo Olusanya as Nike and Dara Egerton-Shyngle as Susan.
It also features Fabian Lojede (‘Comatose,’ ‘Jacob’s Cross,’ ‘Man on Ground,’ ‘October 1’) and Kemi Lala Akindoju, who is also the associate producer and casting director of the film.
The movie tells the story of a counselor whose eight year-old daughter goes missing. Frustrated with the police investigation, she takes it upon herself to catch the perpetrator, but as time runs out, things take an unexpected turn.
The movie will be premiered November 15 at AFRIFF but will be available nationwide from November 22 in all cinemas.
