Business Process Management Institute Holds Award

As part of move to encourage outstanding Business Managers in the country, the Business Process Management Institute (BPMI) has said it will on Thursday hold an Award ceremony and an Induction of new Members.

The Business Process Management Institute is established to develop and promote the practice of business process

management in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Vice President of the Institute, Mr. Debo Adebayo, the Institute will continue to ensure that the highest quality value is provided by the BPM practitioners in Nigeria.

He assured that over the years, the Institute has been providing high quality training required to develop intending and already existing practitioners in the field of Business Process Management.

He said the Awards will be a congregation of Business Process Management Professionals from different sectors of the Nigerian economy and beyond, other professionals, and top government functionaries.

Some of the recipients of the award includes, Dr. Adebola Ismail Akindele,the Group Managing Director of Courteville Business Solutions PLC. Others are, Mr. Adetunji Doherty, the Managing Director of Medheights group of companies and Mr. Taiwo Adesina Joda, the Managing Director/CEO of Accion Microfinance Bank.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

