CBN Targets N100bn Intervention In Textile Sector

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that its financial intervention in the Cotton, Textiles and Garments (CTG) industry might amount to over N100 billion in its effort to resuscitate the textile industry through ensuring local sourcing of uniforms for security personnel and hospital theatre wears.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele who made the remarks yesterday in Abuja, also disclosed that the apex bank has already spent about N50 billion on cotton farmers and the Ginneries since the commencement of the intervention programme. He said that some of the garment factories are asking for some facilities to enable them to retool and do more of sowing garments locally.

“So, I believe, that eventually, this will run into over N100 billion,” he said, stating that that the bank’s goal is to “cease this opportunity to create jobs for people. We cease this opportunity to get industries that were moribund and dead to come alive again in Nigeria and by extension, help to grow the GDP of this country.”

Mr. Emefiele said the central bank and the Bank of Industry will provide the CTG operators with the needed finance for them to invest in the latest technology that will make them produce the best quality textiles that will also result in the very nice finishing of the garment materials themselves.

The CBN Governor made the statements on the sideline of the signing of two memoranda of understanding that was midwifed by the CBN Governor in Abuja.

The first MOU was between the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) and Ginning Companies, to guarantee steady off-take and processing of cotton lint and cotton seeds while the second MOU was between the Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association and the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police, Paramilitary Institutions & National Youth Service Corps to facilitate long-term contracts (5 years or more) with Textile and Garment companies to manufacture uniforms in Nigeria for use by various arms of Nigeria’s uniform services.

Emefiele said that the signing of the MoU sets a significant milestone for enforcement of President Buhari’s Executive Order 003 as well as foster closer business collaboration among these stakeholders on a sustainable basis.

‘Smuggling of textiles cost Nigeria about N4 billion annually. A large portion of the nation’s clothing materials are imported from Asia and America’.

“We are improving the linkage between cotton farmers and ginneries, by ensuring that ginneries are able to off-take the high-quality cotton produced by these farmers. In this regard, approval to a tune of N19.18billion has been granted to finance nine ginneries, with a view to retooling their processing plants, while providing them with improved access to finance at single digit interest rate,” Emefiele stated”.

On security risks on production of uniform wears for the armed forces, Emefile said that his team will work with the security agencies alongside concerned textile and garment factories to ensure that the finished products as well as wastes are treated as currency, with highest level of security until they are delivered to the right clients or disposed accordingly.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar said that the initiative will add value to the Nigerian economy and national development, stating that it will also make it easy for the security agencies to have access to market for their uniforms.

Representative of textile and garment manufacturers association promised not to fail the generation.

On their part, NACOTAN said the ecosystem that has been designed by CBN to ensure farmers have quality of seed and the right price for their efforts is unprecedented. “We will do everything to ensure that we pay back to be able to access the loan facility for 2020 farming.”

Ginners association of Nigeria appreciated the CBN Governor for his intervention in the industry.

General Secretary of textile workers, Isa Aremu commended the CBN governor for his work. “We will make sure this MoU becomes a reality. It is time in Nigeria for us to wear what we produce and produce what we wear,” he promised.

Those who were present at the high-level stakeholders meeting include the Governors of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Cross State, Ben Ayade and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that local textiles and garments producers would soon smile given the mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make special funds available for them.

Buhari made the call after declaring open the 31st National Education Conference of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) in Abuja.

The President, represented by Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) also called on the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to facilitate training of Textile Workers to sustain current efforts at improving local garments production in the country.

