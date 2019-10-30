Court Remands Lecturer Over Alleged Employment Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin zonal office yesterday charged Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu, a lecturer with the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state to court over alleged employment scam and obtaining money under false pretence.

Mustapha was arraigned on a nine -count charge before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant who is a lecturer in accounting department at the polytechnic, had at different times in 2019 defrauded many job seekers, majorly couples, under a false pretense of helping them to secure employments.

The suspect pleaded not guilty when the nine – count charge was read to him by the court clerk.

Prosecuting counsel, A.A Adebayo applied for a trial date to enable the prosecution prove its case and prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody.

Defence counsel, M. O Balogun in his response urged the court to allow him make an oral application for the bail of the defendant, on the grounds that he was served with the charge yesterday morning.

The prosecuting counsel, however, refuted the accused’s lawyer’s claims, saying that the accused was served with the charges since 14th October.

Justice Oyinloye after confirming that Mustapha was served since 14th October said that the bail application should be filed while the hearing should be adjourned till 7th November, 2019.

The Judge also ordered that the accused should be remanded in Mandala prisons custody pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

