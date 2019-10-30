NEWS
Court Remands Lecturer Over Alleged Employment Scam
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin zonal office yesterday charged Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu, a lecturer with the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state to court over alleged employment scam and obtaining money under false pretence.
Mustapha was arraigned on a nine -count charge before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.
The EFCC alleged that the defendant who is a lecturer in accounting department at the polytechnic, had at different times in 2019 defrauded many job seekers, majorly couples, under a false pretense of helping them to secure employments.
The suspect pleaded not guilty when the nine – count charge was read to him by the court clerk.
Prosecuting counsel, A.A Adebayo applied for a trial date to enable the prosecution prove its case and prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody.
Defence counsel, M. O Balogun in his response urged the court to allow him make an oral application for the bail of the defendant, on the grounds that he was served with the charge yesterday morning.
The prosecuting counsel, however, refuted the accused’s lawyer’s claims, saying that the accused was served with the charges since 14th October.
Justice Oyinloye after confirming that Mustapha was served since 14th October said that the bail application should be filed while the hearing should be adjourned till 7th November, 2019.
The Judge also ordered that the accused should be remanded in Mandala prisons custody pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.
MOST READ
Appeal Court Upholds Dambazau’s Election As Reps Member
Aisha Buhari Mourns Tafawa Balewa’s Wife
ADSEMA Opens Camps For Flood Victims In Adamawa
2,000 Birnin Kebbi Flood Victims Receive Relief Materials
Peaceful Co-existence In Kaduna Our Priority – el-Rufai
With PMB In Power, There’s Hope For Nigeria – Gwamna
Ambode In The Eye Of The Storm
MOST POPULAR
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Minister Walks Out Pinnick, Others For Coming Late To Meeting
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
As el-Rufai Dares The Devil Of Tradition
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Minister Targets December For Lagos/Ibadan Train Service Test- run
-
NEWS11 hours ago
APC Insists On Closed Borders, Reject Rice Importation Offer From Vietnam
-
BUSINESS23 hours ago
GTBank Removes Charges For Young Undergraduates
-
AGRICULTURE14 hours ago
Ministry Pledges Support, Seeks Partnership With Farmers Group
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Wizkid Nominated For 2019 Soul Train Music Awards
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
Nigerians Lead As Wheelchair Tennis Tournament Begins In Abuja