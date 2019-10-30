EFCC Raids Sokoto INEC Office

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday raided the state’s headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission also admitted that it invited some principal officers of INEC for questioning.

It was also gathered that the EFCC left the premises of INEC with some valuables which according to a source was geared towards ease of investigation.

Confirming the development, the anti corruption public relations officer, Muazu Liman and the zonal head in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Abdullahi Lawal admitted that their men actually stormed the place and invited some principal officers.

Although, reasons behind the EFCC action was very scanty at the time of filing this report, a source familiar with the commission said, it might not be unconnected with the noticeable delay in payments of ad hoc staff who were engaged in the 2019 general elections.

Efforts to speak with spokesperson or officials of INEC proved abortive as none of them was disposed to speak on the matter.

