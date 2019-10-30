NEWS
EFCC Raids Sokoto INEC Office
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday raided the state’s headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The commission also admitted that it invited some principal officers of INEC for questioning.
It was also gathered that the EFCC left the premises of INEC with some valuables which according to a source was geared towards ease of investigation.
Confirming the development, the anti corruption public relations officer, Muazu Liman and the zonal head in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Abdullahi Lawal admitted that their men actually stormed the place and invited some principal officers.
Although, reasons behind the EFCC action was very scanty at the time of filing this report, a source familiar with the commission said, it might not be unconnected with the noticeable delay in payments of ad hoc staff who were engaged in the 2019 general elections.
Efforts to speak with spokesperson or officials of INEC proved abortive as none of them was disposed to speak on the matter.
MOST READ
Appeal Court Upholds Dambazau’s Election As Reps Member
Aisha Buhari Mourns Tafawa Balewa’s Wife
ADSEMA Opens Camps For Flood Victims In Adamawa
2,000 Birnin Kebbi Flood Victims Receive Relief Materials
Peaceful Co-existence In Kaduna Our Priority – el-Rufai
With PMB In Power, There’s Hope For Nigeria – Gwamna
Ambode In The Eye Of The Storm
MOST POPULAR
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Minister Walks Out Pinnick, Others For Coming Late To Meeting
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
As el-Rufai Dares The Devil Of Tradition
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Minister Targets December For Lagos/Ibadan Train Service Test- run
-
NEWS11 hours ago
APC Insists On Closed Borders, Reject Rice Importation Offer From Vietnam
-
BUSINESS23 hours ago
GTBank Removes Charges For Young Undergraduates
-
AGRICULTURE14 hours ago
Ministry Pledges Support, Seeks Partnership With Farmers Group
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Wizkid Nominated For 2019 Soul Train Music Awards
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ambode Fights Back, Drags Obasa, Assembly To Court Over Probe Panel